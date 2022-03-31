Snow Covered Trees in March

Birdfeeders Closed Due to Snow

A storm system that brought severe weather to the southern US and rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday night and Wednesday in the Midwest, wrapped up with snow across Iowa overnight Wednesday to Thursday. The snow began falling late Wednesday night and continued into the early morning hours.



March snow is not unusual. Des Moines typically receives 4.4″ of snow during the month of March. March of 2022 brought 7.4″ of the white stuff to the capital city. This takes us to 33.2″ of snow for the 2021-22 season.

Here is a list of the snowfall totals from late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning (March 30-31, 2022).

Murray (Clarke County) 3.7″

Des Moines Airport 2.9″

Polk City 2.6″

Fort Dodge 2.0″

Windsor Heights 2.0″

Waukee 1.5″

Osceola 1.5″

Carroll 1.5″

Lamoni 1.5″

Ames 1.3″

Clive 1.3″

Iowa Falls 1.1″

Corning 1.0″

Badger 1.0″