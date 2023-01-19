IOWA — Rain transitioned to snow in central Iowa late afternoon and early evening on Wednesday. It was the first major snowstorm to impact the metro and central Iowa of 2023. The temperatures stayed at and above freezing through the night, so the snow has even been melting overnight. It is wet and heavy on trees and powerlines.

Here is a look at some of the preliminary early totals as of 4 AM:

Boone 6.5″

Iowa Falls 6.0″

Redfield 5.5″

Jewell 4.8″

Winterset 4.5″

Ames 4.1″

Des Moines 4.1″

Roland 4.0″

Polk City 3.9″

Urbandale 2.6″

