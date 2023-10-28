Snow did manage to stick in northwest Iowa today, and also stuck to roadways for a time during the afternoon and early evening. Soil temperatures well above freezing kept amounts from being higher, as seen below.

Sunday will see another, lighter round of rain and snow move across mainly southern Iowa…

Snowflakes will fly during the afternoon, and look to end by evening…

Amounts will be light and, again, with soil temperatures being above freezing I’m not expecting it to stick much.

Monday looks sunny, and Beggars’ Night, while chilly, should be fine for trick-or-treating. A system moving through eastern Iowa Tuesday will bring light snow there, but the affects in central Iowa will be limited to breezy conditions.

A warming trend will follow into the weekend, with 60’s possible in Iowa again by Friday. Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends NEXT Sunday the 5th at 2am.