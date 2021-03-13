Snow Storm Set to Start Spring Break

We enjoyed a nice stretch of spring weather the last week, but that will be taking a turn at the end of this weekend. A strong storm system lifting across the Plains states and front range of the Rockies will bring rain to snow across Iowa Sunday through Monday.

A warm front lifts across the state first on Sunday. Temperatures will be cool in the 40s but still warm enough for rain. The rain will be steady through much of the day on Sunday, especially from Central to Western Iowa. The rain will be heavy and lead to 1 to 2″ rain totals across much of the state. Highest amounts will fall in southwest Iowa. The rain will start as early as Saturday night in southwest Iowa over spreading Central Iowa through the day on Sunday.

The rain will start to transition to snow in Northwest Iowa first late Sunday night as temperatures get colder.

The rain will transition to snow from northwest to southeast across the northern half of Iowa through the night.



By 2 to 3 AM, rain will start falling as snow in the Des Moines Metro and will continue through 6 AM. South of Des Moines, the precipitation will stay mainly as rain.

The precipitation will wind down in Central and Southern Iowa through the morning.

The snow will stay heaviest in north central Iowa through the night and Monday morning where our Winter Storm Watch is issued. This is where totals look to go over 4″ with amounts closer to 1 to 3″ from Ames to the I-80 corridor. The Winter Storm Watch for North Central Iowa goes into effect at 10 PM Sunday and lasts through 1 PM Monday.

Temperatures the rest of the week will hold in the 40s for daytime highs. There is another storm system that may impact parts of Southern Iowa Wednesday into Thursday that could again bring rain and snow across the southern half of the state.

For the latest look at the current weather forecast, visit our weather page here.

