Snow totals coming in show the heaviest snow Thursday Dec. 8th through Friday Dec. 9th fell in northern Iowa. Friday morning is beginning with snow covered roads north of Ames, through Carroll, Fort Dodge and Kossuth County.

Totals reported through 8 AM Friday.

Here’s a look at some of the totals in as of 8 AM Friday:

Algona 7.4″

Rockwell City 2.0″

Hampton 1.0″

Sac City 1.0″

Iowa Falls 0.6″

Roger Riley reported live from the snow covered roads in Algona this morning on Today in Iowa.

Clouds will win out for our Friday forecast with overcast skies, drizzle and fog. More clouds are expected on Saturday with a bit more clearing by Sunday afternoon. Another round of all rain is expected across Central Iowa next Tuesday. For a full look at the forecast, visit our weather page here.