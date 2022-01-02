Snow blankets central and southeastern Iowa

Snow totals from Saturday ranged from 3-5″ across the Metro. 8-9″ of snow fell in parts of Southern and Eastern Iowa. Some blowing snow may occur this morning with slick roads from the remaining snow.
A strong winter storm brought the heaviest snow across Central to Southeastern Iowa through the day on Saturday. Roads are still partially covered in most of the southern half of the state. A few locations where the highest totals fell, there are completely covered roads.
A sharp cut-off in totals happened just north and west of the Des Moines Metro, leaving western, northwestern and northern Iowa with only a trace in spots, otherwise the storm did not impact that part of the state.
Here is a list of some of the snow fall reports:
Humeston 9″
Pella 8″
Ottumwa 6.8″
Appanoose 6.5″
Centerville 6.0″
Osceola 5.8″
Knoxville 5.5″
Altoona 5.5″
Des Moines 4.2″
Norwalk 4″
Johnston 3.8″
Ankeny 3″
Grimes 2.5″
Huxley 1.9″
Ames 0.5″