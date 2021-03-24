SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK: Outdoor Warning Sirens

DES MOINES, Iowa — Spring is officially here and as temperatures continue to warm, chances for severe weather increase.
It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week in central Iowa and if you’ve ever wondered who activates the outdoor warning sirens or why you cannot hear them inside your home, Meteorologist Amber Alexander has the answers.
There is a Statewide Tornado Drill scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Wednesday as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week. People are encouraged to participate by testing out their emergency preparedness plans.