DES MOINES, Iowa — A dynamic weather system will push into the state of Iowa for the last day of March, bringing warm weather, strong winds, and chances for strong to severe storms.

Winds will shift to southerly Thursday, causing temperatures to rise into the 60s.

Strong winds persist through Friday. This will drive temperatures into the upper 60s to 70s. Southerly winds will also bring plenty of moisture. A low pressure system and front approaches by midday, which will serve as a trigger for storms.

Storms will fire along (if not just west of) I-35 in the late morning to early afternoon hours. These storms will then race off to the east and northeast and intensify. The prime window for storms will be in the 11AM to 6PM timeframe as cells push eastward.

All severe weather threats will be on the table, with the tornado and wind threats particularly elevated. Almost the entire eastern half of the state is under a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather Friday.

Winds pick up on the back side of the system, gusting over 40mph.

Colder air will also rush in, bringing the potential for snow Friday night into Saturday morning, especially in northern Iowa. Some accumulation (likely less than two inches) will be possible along and north of Highway 20.

Cooler air moves in for the first half of the weekend before temperatures return to the 60s next week.

Now is the time to start thinking about a severe weather plan. Stay weather aware Friday–we’ll have you covered on WHO 13 and on who13.com.