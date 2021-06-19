Severe Threat for Father’s Day

Father’s Day won’t be all sunshine and roses. Another two rounds of severe weather is possible on the day we celebrate dad. While severe risks, including hail, wind and tornadoes, will be possible – so will be much needed rainfall. The Storm Prediction Center has put nearly all of Iowa under a slight risk area for severe storms on Sunday.



The day will start with early morning storms being fed by warm air and moisture advecting into the state. These storms will push in from the west by 3 AM and wrap up after 8 AM. Some parts of Central Iowa may see more than an inch of rain with morning complex.

The more increased timing for severe storms will be Sunday evening as the center of low pressure and trailing cold front cross into Iowa. The atmosphere will be very moisture laden with strong day time heating, to prime the atmosphere. Storms will first form in northern Iowa and then fill in through central and southern Iowa during the evening.

Some of these storms could produce large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado threat.

Rainfall amounts across the state could be very helpful with the worsening drought.