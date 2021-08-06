Severe Storms Possible Saturday Night

After a relatively quiet week for Central Iowa, the potential for severe storms is setting up for the weekend. The primetime looks to be Saturday evening through late night.



The Storm Prediction Center has put parts of western and northern Iowa under a Slight Risk area for Saturday. The main timing looks to be 7 PM through midnight with the threat starting in western and northwestern Iowa and moving into Central Iowa later in the night.

A trough and developing surface low pressure from the Plains states with warm front extending to the east will push towards Iowa on Saturday night. Ahead of the disturbance, dew points will be in the upper 60s with plenty of CAPE, or convective available potential energy, in our area.



Early day storms will form along the warm front early in the day in southern Minnesota to Wisconsin. These storms are not expected to be severe. Closer to the low pressure center in Nebraska is where storms will begin to fire up during the late afternoon. These storms will form as clusters with wind threat and hail threat the main concerns. The tornado threat is not as high.

Here’s a look at some of the timing of the storms on StormPath.

Rainfall amounts will really vary depending on where the storms form. Some areas could see over an inch with others seeing less than a tenth of a inch.

