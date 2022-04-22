A return to strong winds and risk of severe storms returns to Central Iowa again on Saturday. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for central and western Iowa from 10 AM to 7 PM. The Storm Prediction Center has much of western and central Iowa under a slight risk of severe storms for Saturday late afternoon and night. The main threats look to be strong damaging winds and hail.

Before the severe storms develop, winds will be very strong out of the south. A 25 to 35 mph wind with gusts to 45 mph will be common across Iowa between 10 AM and 7 PM. This could blow around unsecured items as well as knock down tree limbs.

Saturday Wind Gusts

A deepening low pressure center in the northern plains puts Iowa in the warm and moist sector ahead of a strong cold front, set to cross the state Saturday evening.

Storms look to initiate in western Iowa as updrafts start to develop around 4 PM. They will lift north and east and may threats would be strong damaging winds and some hail as they push closer to central Iowa through 6 PM. The storms will cross central Iowa between 6 and 10 PM.

Saturday StormPath

Tornados look more likely in Central Minnesota and into Missouri and Kansas, but cannot be completely ruled out here. The main threats for Iowa look to be damaging winds and hail with these storms. Get the full weekend forecast here.