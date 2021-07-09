Severe storm threat to wrap up the week in Iowa

Friday began with rain and thunderstorms early in the day, bringing a good soaking to Central Iowa. Although the storm brought plenty of thunder and lightning, no severe storms moved through early this morning. That looks to change later in the day on Friday and into the evening.

Central Iowa is under a slight to enhanced risk of severe storms later today and tonight. The highest risk of severe storms will be focused on southern Iowa this evening. This is where we have the best potential for storms that may produce hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

The Set Up

A warm front set up across Iowa from northwest to southeast early Friday morning. This brought in a few clusters of storms that moved in from South Dakota, as well as formed along the front after midnight. These storms did not produce any severe weather in Central Iowa, but will leave outflow boundaries that could be the triggering mechanism for more storms later in the day after we get some sun and heating.

Clouds will start to clear in western and up to Central Iowa, in particular, the Des Moines Metro through noon. The sun will take these areas into the mid to low 80s. It will stay cloudier in northern and eastern Iowa with cooler temperatures in the 70s.

Late afternoon, around 4 PM, the storms will start to trigger in Central Iowa. This is a fluid situation that depends on where the outflows boundaries are lingering at that time. Early this morning, it appears the best likelihood for storms to first develop will be near and around the Des Moines Metro.

They will then move into southern Iowa and intensive with an isolated tornado threat and strong winds. There may be some hail as well. The threat of storms will quickly move south of I-80 early in the evening.

Flash Flood Watch

A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect in far southeast Iowa. The storms are expected to move towards southeast Iowa and will set up and park through the night bringing heavy rain through Saturday morning. Flash flooding and areal flooding is a concern during the overnight in this part of the state.

The Weekend

The weekend will remain mainly cloudy and cool. With low pressure still slowly sitting over northern Missouri and into Illinois, Saturday into Sunday, we’ll see cloudy skies and scattered showers, as well as isolated storms, although the risk of severe weather with those storms is much lower.



Get the full forecast through the next seven days here.