Thursday night brings another threat of dangerous cold

Central and Northern Iowa will deal with a second night of dangerous wind chills. A second wind chill advisory has been issued for Central and Northern Iowa 9 PM Thursday through Noon on Friday. Winds will be lighter, but air temperatures will be colder, so it will not take much for those wind chills to be dramatically colder.

Here are the differences between Wind Chill Alerts:

Forecasted wind chills in Central and Northern Iowa are expected to drop down between -20 and -35 through early Friday morning. Winds will be light from the east to southeast at 5-10 mph.

Extremely cold wind chills were felt across Iowa early on Thursday morning. Here is a look at some of the lowest wind chills measured through Central Iowa:

If you do have to be outside through noon on Friday, make sure to cover your mouth to protect your lungs, wear several layers of loose-fitting and water-resistant clothing, and stay hydrated. With wind chill values as low as -20° to -30° frostbite can develop on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. According to the Mayo Clinic, a person’s fingertips, toes, ears, chin, cheeks, and nose are most susceptible to frostbite. Symptoms of frostbite include a prickling feeling, numbness, a change in skin color, and clumsiness due to joint and muscle stiffness.

Improvement arrives Friday

Even though it will still be cold, we’ll see some improvement in the overall temperatures by Friday afternoon. As high pressure departs to the east Thursday into Friday, so will the extreme cold. Highs will climb back into the teens on Friday evening and the 20s on Saturday.