SCI’s Emilee Richardson rocketing to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab

The Science Center’s Emilee Richardson who makes regular appearances on the WHO News at Noon and Today in Iowa Saturday is leaving the Science Center for a great adventure with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Emilee has led the Science Center’s Communication and Public Relations for the last few years of her 10 year stint at the Science Center. She started in May of 2007 as a summer intern working with the summer camp program at SCI. That role turned into a part time position as a presenter on the floor showcasing science to Central Iowa kids year round. In 2011, she was offered the full time position as the Communications Coordinator and ultimately promoted to Marketing Manager then to Director of Marketing and Public Relations.



On October 4, Emilee will be joining the award-winning Communications and Education Directorate at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory. She will be the supervisor of the digital and social media group for JPL. She explains, “I will work with an immensely talented and passionate team to help communicate JPL’s discoveries to the public – things like updates from the Mars rovers, news about upcoming missions to planets and asteroids and findings from deep space.”

Meteorologist Megan Salois has worked closely with Emilee during her 10 years at SCI. Megan says, “Emilee brings passion and energy to all topics science, while being personable and friendly at the same time, and is the perfect fit to share the excitement happening at JPL at a national level. But we will definitely miss her on our newscasts!”



If you’d like to follow Emilee at NASA JPL on Twitter at @NASAJPL or on Facebook here.



Emilee does have a public Twitter account as well to follow her adventures at @emileeann