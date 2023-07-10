After a weekend with a break from the heat and highs only in the 70s and low 80s, we are back to the heat today with highs in the upper 80s to 90s degrees. Dewpoints are rising and the instability building as a few disturbances pass through Central Iowa and bring the potential of a few severe storms.

Monday: Isolated Severe Storms – Northwest to Northern Iowa

Severe Risk Area Monday Night

The best chance of severe storms later today will be along the Minnesota border, as well as the South Dakota and Nebraska borders. The storms will be very isolated and could produce some hail and gusty winds. As the storms push towards Central Iowa, they should fall apart.

Tuesday: Dry and Hot with Storm Chances Late

Tuesday Slight Risk area for Severe Storms

Tuesday will be a nice break with sunshine, but it will still be hot with temperatures above average in the upper 80s to 90 degrees. The chance for severe storms will begin increasing late in the night in Western Iowa, pushing into Central Iowa by early morning Wednesday.

Wednesday: Morning Severe Weather Threat

Wednesday Slight Risk area for Severe Storms

A couple complexes of strong to severe storms look to sweep across the state early Wednesday morning between midnight and 6 AM. The first batch of storms could move through Des Moines around 2 to 3 AM. The second cluster looks to move through western and southwestern Iowa between 4 and 6 AM. The storms could bring damaging winds and large hail, as well as very heavy rain. Some localized areas may see between 1″ to 2″ very quickly early Wednesday morning.

Thursday: Heat Returns

Thursday will be another hot day with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees again. There may be a few spotty storms along the Minnesota border during the late afternoon and evening.

Friday: Scattered Storms

Storms re-fire up on Friday afternoon with storms developing again during the afternoon and evening in Central Iowa. Some may linger into the evening.

For the full forecast, please visit our weather page here.