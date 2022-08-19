An area of low pressure and cold front sitting over the Upper Midwest will bring the chance of more showers and thunderstorms late in the day Friday. A few of those storms may even be severe. A long with the storms will come more much needed rain fall.

Central Iowa saw scattered thunderstorms and rain move through the state late Thursday through early Friday morning. Not everyone saw rain, but a few locations did see a nice overnight rain of a half inch to one inch of rain.



Thursday Night to Friday Morning Totals:

Iowa Falls 1.05″

Carroll 0.44″

Hampton 0.35″

Boone 0.34″

Perry 0.3″

Ames 0.18″

Ankeny 0.15″

Audubon 0.14″

Pella 0.10″

Des Moines 0.09″

Marshalltown 0.04″

Grinnell 0.01″

The rain and thunderstorms to move through later today and tonight will bring us more rain. Much of that may fall in severe drought areas in southern Iowa. The heavier thunderstorms may bring totals of 1″ to 2″. Most areas will see less than half an inch of rain tonight.

Along with the needed rain, some of the storms this evening may become severe. The primary threats will be damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado threat. The Storm Prediction has put much of southern and eastern Iowa in a Slight Risk area for severe storms.

Dewpoints will be in the 50s and 60s ahead of the cold front coming in from the west. We have cold air aloft and high level winds are quite strong. This favors strong storms that can produce large hail, but some of the larger clusters of storms could have a damaging winds threat. The storms will move east into Illinois late tonight.

Noon Friday

3 PM Friday

5 PM Friday

8 PM Friday