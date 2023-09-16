Rain Totals

Welcome rain fell in southern and southeastern Iowa as a cold front pushed across the state and kicked off thunderstorms Saturday. A few of the storms produced gusty winds and hail to penny size, and also caused a lightning delay during the Hawkeye football game in Iowa City.

European Computer Model

Sunday and Monday look dry and mild. Our next rain chance comes on a breezy Tuesday as a small area of low pressure pushes across the upper Midwest.

7-day Forecast

Highs hover around 80 Wednesday through Friday. Another rain chance looks to come as a pattern change pushes a trough of low pressure from the western U.S. into our region this weekend.