Showers will affect areas mainly to the north of Highway 92 in Iowa this evening into the early hours on Monday. The week starts off in a warm and breezy and dry fashion into Tuesday morning.

Storms move in Tuesday afternoon, and the rain chance will stay with us all the way into Friday morning.

Rain will be heavy at times Tuesday through Thursday as the breezy conditions continue this week.

Heavy rain will fall on Thursday as well, as the week’s second cold front starts crossing the state into Friday morning.

The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting rain totals in excess of 2″ for parts of Iowa by midday on Friday.

Behind the rain, colder air will spill across the upper Midwest. Highs only in the 40’s are expected by the upcoming weekend.