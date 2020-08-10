Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Return To Learn
Clear The Shelters
Continuing the Conversation
Veteran’s Voices
Destination Iowa
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Agribusiness
Hidden History
Golden Apple
Top Stories
PHOTO GALLERY: Widespread Storm Damage Across Central Iowa
Gallery
Top Stories
VIDEO: Storm Rips Part of Buccaneer Arena’s Roof Off
Video
IDPH: 49,000 Iowans Have Tested Positive for COVID-19
Des Moines Police Identify Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with Stolen Car on Sunday
Fire damages home of TV host Rachael Ray
Video
Politics
Insiders
ELECTION RESULTS
The Deciders
Top Stories
Cindy Axne Wants to Extend Weekly $600 Unemployment Benefit for Americans
Video
Top Stories
Hundreds Support President Trump on West Lake Okoboji
Video
Top Stories
Trump Signs Executive Orders to Extend Unemployment Benefits, Defer Payroll Tax
Video
Stimulus Talks Break Down on Capitol Hill as Negotiators Walk Away Without a Deal
Video
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Trump visit
Live
Black Lives Matter Reacts To Signed Executive Order
Video
Sports
Iowa’s Greatest Gut Punch Moments
Senior Sports Spotlight
High School
SoundOFF
Murphy’s Law
What’s Bugging Andy
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Players Unite in Push to Save College Season, Create Union
Top Stories
What’s Bugging Andy? Whistle Blowers
Video
Top Stories
Murphy’s Law: Let Them Play. Or at Least Try.
Video
FACEOFF: HS Football Transfers, UNI Transfers, Kinnick Capacity, Lambeau Field, Cyclones to Vegas
Video
I THINK: Stop the Hypocrisy, College Football Can be Played
Video
MAC Cancels Fall Football Season Due to Coronavirus
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
On WHO 13
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Health Care Heroes
Graduation Best Wishes
We Are Open
Community Calendar
Contests
On-Air
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Remarkable Women
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
13Now App Center
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
PHOTO GALLERY: Widespread Storm Damage Across Central Iowa
Weather Blog
by:
Kelly Maricle
Posted:
Aug 10, 2020 / 01:07 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 10, 2020 / 02:03 PM CDT
Jennifer Pickering in Perry.
Jennifer Pickering in Perry.
Jennifer Pickering in Perry.
Jennifer Pickering in Perry.
3000 block of E 12th
Tree down E Euclid Ave
Roof damage to Buccaneer Arena in Urbandale from storms on August 10, 2020. (WHO 13)
Neighbors back yard after storm from 08/10/2020
The high winds took neighbors trampoline and slammed into our house
Damage at Adventureland Campground
Avon lake
Unnamed
Many trees down
Unnamed
Unnamed
Unnamed
Unnamed
Barely missed my house and my neighbors are fine. Sad their beautiful tree is gone.
Hwy 169 and 141
Unnamed
Unnamed
Altoona from Michelle Knox
Perry from Melinda Hunnicutt
Shane Edwards
Fort Dodge from Theresa Espinoza Trueblood
Garden City from Trevor Neldon
Zearing from Linda Frohewin
Part of our cottonwood came down in the storm in Johnston.
Tree took out power line and transformer on 1000 block of Kirkwood
This is from Polk Blvd in Des Moines. This is just a snippet of the road, but looks like they got hot extra hard.
From Nevada: Lots of rain here today. We need it!!!!
A home in Slater, Iowa where a trailer can be seen tipped over in the front yard after storms passed through this morning.
A lot of damage in Grinnell.
My garage
Storm damage this morning caused rooftop damage to this home in Slater, Iowa.
Adel Iowa – neighborhood has so much damage
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Close Modal
Submit Photo or Video
Title
Name
Email
Description (optional)
Submit Photo or Video
Popular
PHOTO GALLERY: Widespread Storm Damage Across Central Iowa
Gallery
VIDEO: Storm Rips Part of Buccaneer Arena’s Roof Off
Video
Weather
IDPH: 49,000 Iowans Have Tested Positive for COVID-19
Des Moines Woman Arrested, 5 Juveniles Detained in Drive-By Shooting Involving BB Gun
Des Moines Police Identify Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with Stolen Car on Sunday
Hundreds Support President Trump on West Lake Okoboji
Video
Latest News
PHOTO GALLERY: Widespread Storm Damage Across Central Iowa
Gallery
VIDEO: Storm Rips Part of Buccaneer Arena’s Roof Off
Video
IDPH: 49,000 Iowans Have Tested Positive for COVID-19
Des Moines Police Identify Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with Stolen Car on Sunday
Fire damages home of TV host Rachael Ray
Video
Iowa Economic Development Authority Launches New Programs to Help Small Business Owners
Video
More News