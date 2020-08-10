 

PHOTO GALLERY: Widespread Storm Damage Across Central Iowa

  • Jennifer Pickering in Perry.
  • 3000 block of E 12th
  • Tree down E Euclid Ave
  • Roof damage to Buccaneer Arena in Urbandale from storms on August 10, 2020. (WHO 13)
  • Neighbors back yard after storm from 08/10/2020
  • The high winds took neighbors trampoline and slammed into our house
  • Damage at Adventureland Campground
  • Avon lake
  • Many trees down
  • Barely missed my house and my neighbors are fine. Sad their beautiful tree is gone.
  • Hwy 169 and 141
  • Altoona from Michelle Knox
  • Perry from Melinda Hunnicutt
  • Shane Edwards
  • Fort Dodge from Theresa Espinoza Trueblood
  • Garden City from Trevor Neldon
  • Zearing from Linda Frohewin
  • Part of our cottonwood came down in the storm in Johnston.
  • Tree took out power line and transformer on 1000 block of Kirkwood
  • This is from Polk Blvd in Des Moines. This is just a snippet of the road, but looks like they got hot extra hard.
  • From Nevada: Lots of rain here today. We need it!!!!
  • A home in Slater, Iowa where a trailer can be seen tipped over in the front yard after storms passed through this morning.
  • A lot of damage in Grinnell.
  • My garage
  • Storm damage this morning caused rooftop damage to this home in Slater, Iowa.
  • Adel Iowa – neighborhood has so much damage

