Northern Lights display possible for Beggar’s Night in Iowa

Space experts are forecasting a Northern Lights display for a large swath of the northern United States on Saturday October 30th. This will coincide with Beggar’s Night in some communities in Central Iowa.



A significant solar flare and Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from the sun occurred around 11:35 a.m. EDT on Oct. 28th. That energy is headed toward Earth and could result in the appearance of the Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights. The lights are expected to be most visible between 7 PM and 11 PM on October 30th. Northern Light forecasts are extremely difficult and often times don’t play out as expected.



If you are in rural parts of Iowa, you may want to take some time to glance at the sky through the evening and late Saturday night to see if the Northern Lights appear.



Check out NOAA’s Space Weather Information here.

Laura Seiser took this picture of the Northern Lights when they were visible from her location in Wright County in late September.