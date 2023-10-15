As skies clear tonight, the cool and dry air at the surface along with the ground radiating heat will drop temperatures in western and southwestern Iowa enough that we may see frost in those parts of the state.

A frost advisory will go into effect at 3am and last until 9am in those parts of Iowa.

A look at the expected temperature trend for the overnight hours in Des Moines, where it won’t get quite as chilly.

Conditions will begin to improve on Monday, as highs will be roughly 5 degrees warmer than Sunday, and winds will be lighter as well.

Highs will warm into the 60’s by Tuesday and stay there into the weekend. The only rain chance comes in the form of widely scattered showers on Thursday. Heavy rain is not anticipated.

The 7-day forecast for the Des Moines metro area.