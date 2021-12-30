New Year’s Day Winter Storm

December is ending with very little snowfall, but we’ll begin 2022 with a blast of measurable snow across the state. A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect for parts of central and all of southern Iowa beginning Saturday morning at 6 AM and lasting until midnight.

A developing low pressure system in the Central Plains near the Oklahoma Panhandle will lift northeast across southern Missouri. This will bring rain and storms across southern Missouri and Arkansas with a band of heavy snow lifting across Kansas, Nebraska, Northern Missouri and Iowa. The exact placement of heaviest snow will depend on the placement and track of the low, as the low crosses the Central US.

The snow will start in southwest Iowa first around 6 AM. The snow will lift up towards I-80 and Des Moines by 9 AM. Periods of heavy snow will occur in southern Iowa through the day and through the Des Moines Metro through late morning and early afternoon. The snow will persist through the night in southeast Iowa and taper off in the Des Moines Metro through the evening.

6 AM Saturday

9 AM Saturday

Noon Saturday

3 PM Saturday

8 PM Saturday

The early outlook on snowfall totals places the highest totals in southeastern Iowa with close to a foot of snow possible in spots. The Des Moines Metro will range from 4 to 8″. Significantly lower amounts are expected north of Ames. If the path of the low pressure shifts, this will shift snowfall totals.

Arctic cold will be in place across Iowa with highs in the single digits to low teens on Sunday. We’ll drop well below zero with clearing skies overnight on Sunday and highs will only again be in the teens on Sunday.