Rainfall Stats

We’ve had a record-dry second half of August and beginning of September in Des Moines, with only 0.04″ of rain falling from 8/12 – 9/9. We’re finally seeing rain tonight.

Model Forecast Rainfall Totals

Most of tonight’s rain will fall south of Highway 20, with general amounts between 0.1″ and 1″ expected by Monday morning.

Overnight Temperatures

Temperatures will hold fairly steady overnight while rain chances linger into the early morning. Rain may hold on south of Highway 92 until the middle of the day Monday.

7-day Forecast

Sunshine should return by Monday afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible in northeastern Iowa Tuesday. Otherwise expect cool high temperatures and dry conditions into next weekend.