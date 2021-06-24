More Severe Potential & Heavy Rain Late Thursday

Another round of rain and thunderstorms is expected to develop Thursday evening and into the overnight. The best chances of severe storms look to lie across the southern two tiers of Iowa counties and into Missouri.

The Storm Prediction Center includes the southern two tiers of counties in a slight risk area for severe storms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes this evening and late tonight. A complex of storms is expected to develop in southeast Nebraska and lift into Iowa this evening with a few scattered storms popping up ahead of that in southern Iowa.

The outflow boundary of the the complex of storms that moved through early Thursday morning is sitting across southeast Nebraska to northeast Kansas and will be the firing point for storms that look to progress as another complex of storms. That complex looks to mainly impact northern Missouri overnight but could also tag a few of our southern counties in Iowa.



The pattern doesn’t seem to change much into Friday with more day time spotty storms possible mixing with the sun and clouds, but another complex of storms could move across Iowa, specifically southern Iowa again late Friday night bringing strong winds, heavy rain and frequent thunder and lightning.

Rainfall amounts through Thursday night through Sunday morning look to range from 1 to 3″ scattered across the state based on where the storms with the heaviest rain move through.