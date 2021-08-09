Lone overnight storm leads to tornado & funnel cloud reports

IOWA — One lone storm that dropped out of southwest Minnesota after 4 PM on Sunday afternoon, slowly made its way across north-central Iowa and resulted in a few funnel cloud and tornado reports late into the night and early Monday morning.

Between 8:40 PM and 9:10 PM, a handful of reports of funnel clouds began in Pocahontas County between Fonda and Pomeroy. No touchdowns were seen.

The storm cycled down and dropped heavy rain with frequent thunder and lightning. Very isolated areas from Pocahontas to Webster County saw heavy rain estimates of 1 to 2″.

The storm then began to show signs of rotation after 11 PM in Webster County. A storm chaser reported seeing a tornado southwest of Otho around 11:20 PM.

The storm fizzled out after moving through Ames and Story City as a non-severe storm. The only damage reported so far has been small branches down in Dayton. A storm survey is not expected by the National Weather Service.

