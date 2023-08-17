DES MOINES, Iowa – The latest drought monitor shows parts of central Iowa under no form of drought while conditions worsened for the eastern half of the state.

Parts of Story and Jasper counties are no longer under any form of drought. Most of southwestern Iowa also saw a reduction in drought status. In fact, a small sliver of southern Ringgold County is also no longer under any form of drought.

The extreme drought in southeastern Iowa is essentially unchanged. Sections of eastern Iowa were also upgraded to severe drought, including the Waterloo and Cedar Rapids areas.

While progress was made across central and southwestern Iowa, a stretch of dry and very hot weather is expected for the next week with minimal to no rain chances. This will likely worsen the drought across most of the state.