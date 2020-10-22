Late October Severe Threat in Eastern Iowa This Evening

Parts of Iowa, mainly east of I-35, are at risk of the development of severe storms late this afternoon and evening. Thick fog and stratus clouds have persisted today across much of Central and Northern Iowa, but a warm front lifting across southeast Iowa to the I-80 line east of Des Moines has brought rising temperatures and dew points as of 2 PM. Winds are also strong south of the front.

2 PM Temperatures

2 PM Dew Points

The warm and unstable atmosphere will be a prime spot for storms to fire up as the cold front approaches that air mass in southeastern Iowa. For that reason, eastern Iowa is part of a slight risk area for severe storms, especially from Chariton to the northeast near Dubuque.

The primary threats with the storms that form will be large hail and damaging winds. There is a small chance of an isolated tornado, for an storms that may move along the warm front boundary.

Storms look to fire up along the cold front near the Metro around 5 PM. However, those storms may form just southeast of the city. They will then move east.

6 PM Thursday

By 8 PM, they will be a bit more intense moving towards Centerville and Ottumwa. Later in the night, the threat would shift to damaging winds.

The weather will turn cooler and breezier on Friday.