A Winter Storm Watch is now issued for Wednesday at noon through Thursday at 9 AM. A heavy band of snow will set up across Iowa during that time frame impacting travel.

Low pressure developing out of the Four Corners will be lifting up across Kansas and Nebraska. A band of snow will develop on the northwest side of the low taking it across Nebraska and then Iowa.

The snow will build into southern Iowa around noon and lift up to I-80 through 2 PM. The snow will intensify with some heavy bands through the evening hours. Travel will be difficult. There will be plenty of lift and moisture (pumping in from the Gulf of Mexico). This could lead to snowfall rates of 1 to 2″ an hour during the late afternoon and evening.

Noon Wednesday

3 PM Wednesday

6 PM Wednesday

10 PM Wednesday

4 AM Wednesday

Here’s a look at where the heaviest snow is set to fall. The majority of the snow will be right through Central Iowa with heaviest amounts from Des Moines to the west and north.

