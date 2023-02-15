IOWA — Winter is returning! Temperatures are dropping today with colder more seasonal weather in the 30s and next up will be the snow.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 9 PM Wednesday and stays in place through Thursday at 9 PM. The warning area is located across southern Iowa and eastern Iowa. This part of the state is looking at 4 to 7″ of snow with some localized higher amounts.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place Wednesday 9 PM to Thursday 6 PM, in a row of counties along Interstate 80 including Polk County and the Des Moines Metro. This area will see a more wide range of totals in the 1 to 4″ range. There will be a sharp cut-off of snow totals in that band of counties, as it will be right on the northern edge of the snow swath.



The snow is being caused by an area of low pressure crossing Missouri tonight and tomorrow. This brings a band of lift in our atmosphere that’s on the north side of the low, right across southern Iowa.

The snow will first begin to develop in southwest Iowa around 11 PM Wednesday. The snow and lift will continue to push across southern Iowa during the overnight hours and push up along I-80 in Des Moines. Some of the heaviest snowfall rates will occur during the morning commute between 4 and 7 AM. The snow will push southeast through the morning hours and lighten up through noon.

It will stay cold and blustery Thursday afternoon and evening so blowing snow will remain an issue.

For the full forecast, visit our weather page here.