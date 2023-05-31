DES MOINES, Iowa — Pop-up, slow-moving storms dropped a considerable amount of rain in parts of central Iowa Tuesday while other spots were left totally dry.

Storms developed in the mid to late afternoon hours Tuesday. One cell popped up near Fort Dodge, moving very little and continuing to build over the same area. This caused over 3.5″ of rain to fall in the Fort Dodge area! Flash flooding was reported much of Tuesday afternoon and evening.

As the slow-moving storms expanded and moved east, they dropped about 0.8″ of rain in Perry. Locations farther to the east, like Ames, picked up closer to 0.3.” At the Des Moines airport, only 0.02″ of rain was reported as the cells weakened and fell apart.

Here are some more rain totals from across Iowa from 8 AM Tuesday to 8 AM Wednesday:

Fort Dodge: 3.53″

Fort Dodge Airport: 1.60″

Perry: 0.81″

Boone: 0.39″

Webster City: 0.36″

Ames: 0.28″

Clarion: 0.24″ Iowa Falls: 0.20″

Hampton: 0.16″

Audubon: 0.14″

Algona: 0.06″

Clarinda: 0.04″

Des Moines: 0.02″

Carroll: 0.02″

More spotty, pop-up storms will be possible through the rest of the work week. Where the storms pop up will be quite random, with essentially the entire state seeing a fairly equal chance at a shower or storm. Storms that do develop will move slowly, causing the potential for heavy rain amounts. Other than the possibility of flooding and heavy rain, severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures stay in the upper 80s to low 90s through the rest of the week, into the weekend, and for at least the first half of next week. We normally experience our first 90° high around June 16th, so we’ll likely hit that mark about two weeks earlier than normal!