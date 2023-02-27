A strong area of low pressure brought warmer temperatures and lots of moisture across Iowa overnight Sunday to Monday morning. It is quite a way to end the month of an already warmer than average February!

Here’s a look at some of the totals as of 7 AM. It is still raining, but the heaviest rain is done. Because there are still some ongoing scattered showers these numbers may change a bit by the end of the day.

Boone 1.50″

Ames 1.40″

Creston 1.39″

Hampton 1.22″

Des Moines 1.20″

Lamoni 1.10″

Audubon 0.99″

Iowa Falls 0.96″

Atlantic 0.96″

Fort Dodge 0.92″

Osceola 0.92″

Perry 0.86″

Pella 0.84″

Newton 0.80″

Webster City 0.80″

Carroll 0.78″

Chariton 0.60″

Centerville 0.55″

Algona 0.55″

Oskaloosa 0.51″

This map shows estimates of where the heaviest rain fell. Pocket of 1 to 2″ are estimated to have fallen overnight just west of Des Moines through parts of Dallas, Madison, Adair and Union Counties, as well as in Boone and Story Counties.