A strong area of low pressure brought warmer temperatures and lots of moisture across Iowa overnight Sunday to Monday morning. It is quite a way to end the month of an already warmer than average February!

Here’s a look at some of the totals as of 7 AM. It is still raining, but the heaviest rain is done. Because there are still some ongoing scattered showers these numbers may change a bit by the end of the day.

  • Boone 1.50″
  • Ames 1.40″
  • Creston 1.39″
  • Hampton 1.22″
  • Des Moines 1.20″
  • Lamoni 1.10″
  • Audubon 0.99″
  • Iowa Falls 0.96″
  • Atlantic 0.96″
  • Fort Dodge 0.92″
  • Osceola 0.92″
  • Perry 0.86″
  • Pella 0.84″
  • Newton 0.80″
  • Webster City 0.80″
  • Carroll 0.78″
  • Chariton 0.60″
  • Centerville 0.55″
  • Algona 0.55″
  • Oskaloosa 0.51″

This map shows estimates of where the heaviest rain fell. Pocket of 1 to 2″ are estimated to have fallen overnight just west of Des Moines through parts of Dallas, Madison, Adair and Union Counties, as well as in Boone and Story Counties.