A strong area of low pressure brought warmer temperatures and lots of moisture across Iowa overnight Sunday to Monday morning. It is quite a way to end the month of an already warmer than average February!
Here’s a look at some of the totals as of 7 AM. It is still raining, but the heaviest rain is done. Because there are still some ongoing scattered showers these numbers may change a bit by the end of the day.
- Boone 1.50″
- Ames 1.40″
- Creston 1.39″
- Hampton 1.22″
- Des Moines 1.20″
- Lamoni 1.10″
- Audubon 0.99″
- Iowa Falls 0.96″
- Atlantic 0.96″
- Fort Dodge 0.92″
- Osceola 0.92″
- Perry 0.86″
- Pella 0.84″
- Newton 0.80″
- Webster City 0.80″
- Carroll 0.78″
- Chariton 0.60″
- Centerville 0.55″
- Algona 0.55″
- Oskaloosa 0.51″
This map shows estimates of where the heaviest rain fell. Pocket of 1 to 2″ are estimated to have fallen overnight just west of Des Moines through parts of Dallas, Madison, Adair and Union Counties, as well as in Boone and Story Counties.