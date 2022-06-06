Thunderstorms developed Sunday afternoon and evening that produced very heavy rainfall over parts of Central Iowa. These storms moved very slowly and continued to develop over the same areas leading to some flooding in low lying areas, fields, ditches, and low spots in roads.



Parts of northern Guthrie & Dallas County, as well as Boone and far northwest Polk County saw some of the heaviest rains. Radar estimated more than 4″ fell in some parts of these counties.

24 Hour Estimated Rainfall

Here is a look at some of the highest rainfall totals:

Ames 3.80″

Madrid 3.36″

Coon Rapids 2.90″

Minburn 2.86″

New Smith 2.65″

Ogden 2.50″

Woodward 2.49″

Perry 2.19″

Altoona 1.86″

Boone 1.78″

Granger 1.68″

Clive 1.66″ Jefferson 1.66″

Webster City 1.61″

Story City 1.60″

Maxwell 1.60″

Urbandale 1.57″

Pleasant Hill 1.53″

Ankeny 1.28″

Des Moines Airport 1.18″

Pella 1.16″

Knoxville 1.11″

Marshalltown 1.09″

Newton 0.98″

For the latest look at the forecast and when the next round of rain is expected, visit the forecast page here.