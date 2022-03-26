Wind Roof Damage Friday

Picture Courtesy Jeff Loots

Central Iowa saw numerous wind gusts up near 60 mph on Friday. A departing low pressure center over the Great Lakes region and an approaching ridge of high pressure from Canada led to the winds really intensifying over Iowa on Friday. Here is a list of some of the highest measured wind gusts.



Mason City 59 MPH 2:28 PM

Estherville 58 MPH 12:36 PM

Gruver 58 MPH 12.36 PM

Ames 58 MPH 2:31 PM

Marshalltown 58 MPH 2:52 PM

Albion 58 MPH 2:52 PM

Clear Lake 58 MPH 2:54 PM

Johnston 55 MPH 2:23 PM

Hubbard 55 MPH 3:18 PM

Ottumwa 55 MPH 3:20 PM

Des Moines 55 MPH 3:27 PM

Knoxville 55 MPH 4:15 PM

Ottumwa 55 MPH 4:23 PM

Webster City 54 MPH 2:15 PM

Creston 54 MPH 3:15 PM

Carroll 54 MPH 5:15 PM

Clarion 53 MPH 2:15 PM

Eldora 52 MPH 2:15 PM

Oskaloosa 52 MPH 2:35 PM

Iowa Falls 51 MPH 2:15 PM

Boone 51 MPH 2:15 PM

Algona 51 MPH 2:15 PM

Grinnell 51 MPH 2:55 PM

Lamoni 49 MPH 2:45 PM

Ankeny 49 MPH 2:51 PM

Pleasant Hill 48 MPH 1:59 PM

Chariton 48 MPH 2:35 PM

Newton 48 MPH 3:15 PM

Hampton 48 MPH 3:15 PM

Pella 48 MPH 3:35 PM

Altoona 48 MPH 4:36 PM