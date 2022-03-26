Central Iowa saw numerous wind gusts up near 60 mph on Friday. A departing low pressure center over the Great Lakes region and an approaching ridge of high pressure from Canada led to the winds really intensifying over Iowa on Friday. Here is a list of some of the highest measured wind gusts.
Mason City 59 MPH 2:28 PM
Estherville 58 MPH 12:36 PM
Gruver 58 MPH 12.36 PM
Ames 58 MPH 2:31 PM
Marshalltown 58 MPH 2:52 PM
Albion 58 MPH 2:52 PM
Clear Lake 58 MPH 2:54 PM
Johnston 55 MPH 2:23 PM
Hubbard 55 MPH 3:18 PM
Ottumwa 55 MPH 3:20 PM
Des Moines 55 MPH 3:27 PM
Knoxville 55 MPH 4:15 PM
Ottumwa 55 MPH 4:23 PM
Webster City 54 MPH 2:15 PM
Creston 54 MPH 3:15 PM
Carroll 54 MPH 5:15 PM
Clarion 53 MPH 2:15 PM
Eldora 52 MPH 2:15 PM
Oskaloosa 52 MPH 2:35 PM
Iowa Falls 51 MPH 2:15 PM
Boone 51 MPH 2:15 PM
Algona 51 MPH 2:15 PM
Grinnell 51 MPH 2:55 PM
Lamoni 49 MPH 2:45 PM
Ankeny 49 MPH 2:51 PM
Pleasant Hill 48 MPH 1:59 PM
Chariton 48 MPH 2:35 PM
Newton 48 MPH 3:15 PM
Hampton 48 MPH 3:15 PM
Pella 48 MPH 3:35 PM
Altoona 48 MPH 4:36 PM
