The Full Hunter’s Moon showed bright over Central Iowa Sunday evening through early Monday morning. The moon rose at 6:53 PM Sunday and sets at 8:04 AM Monday. The moon reached max illumination at 3:54 PM, but it had not risen over Iowa at that time.

The Full Hunter’s Moon appeared large and orange when it first rose over the eastern horizon in the evening, right around sunset. This year, the Hunter’s Moon is the first full moon to rise following the September Harvest Moon and is the second full moon of Autumn. However, in some years, the Harvest Moon actually occurs in early October and pushes the Hunter’s Moon to November. That will happen next in 2025.

You may have noticed a bright “star” near the Full Moon. That is Jupiter.

