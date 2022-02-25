A very high snow to liquid ratio led to a very dry and fluffy snow piling up across Central Iowa on Thursday. Snow to liquid ratios were much higher than we typically experience.



During average snowfall events, when you melt 10″ of snow, you will have one 1″ of liquid. However, in case of Thursday’s snow, we would have needed 43 inches of snow to produce 1″ of liquid. The 5″ inches of snow measured at the Des Moines Airport only melted down to .10″ of liquid. This was an extreme case of dry snowfall.



The air temperature plays a big part in determining how fluffy and dry snow will be. Colder air holds less water. This can lead to bigger drier snow flakes. Warmer air, closer to 32 degrees, has more moisture in it. The flakes become wetter and more compact and it takes more snow for it to pile up higher compared to a dry fluffy snow.

Snow to Liquid Ratio

Because yesterday’s temperatures were in the low 20s, the air was drier. Thus, the snow was fluffy and piled up higher than it would have if it had a typical 10″:1″ ratio.

Snowfall Totals from Thursday’s Snow

The highest totals were measured right in the Metro at the Des Moines Airport and Polk City, just over 5″. Most other locations ranged from 2 to 4.5″.



Des Moines Airport 5.3″

Polk City 5.2″

Waukee 5.0″

West Des Moines 4.6″

Indianola 4.5″

Ankeny 4.5″

Pella 4.5″

Urbandale 4.25″

Clive 4.2″

Knoxville 4.0″

Toledo 4.0″

Oskaloosa 4.0″

Laurel (Marshall County) 4.0″

Ames 4.0″

Zearing 4.0″

Chariton 4.0″

Granger 3.8″

Madrid 3.6″

Pleasant Hill 3.5″

Montezuma 3.5″

Windsor Heights 3.5″

Yale 3.3″

Osceola 3.3″

Murray 3.1″

Adel 3.0″

Roland 3.0″

New Virginia 3.0″

Truro 3.0″

Marshalltown 3.0″

Boone 2.6″

Udell 2.5″

Ottumwa 2.3″

Melrose (Monroe County) 2.0″

Guthrie Center 2.0″

Badger 2.0″

Ogden 1.8″

Bloomfield 1.5″

Mount Ayr 1.0″

Pocahontas 1.0″

Algona 0.9″