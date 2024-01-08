IOWA — Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings are issued from North Texas and New Mexico all the way across to Wisconsin and Illinois. The entire state of Iowa has some sort of weather advisory through Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect starting 9 AM for Southwest Iowa and 3 PM North, Central and Southeast Iowa. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect beginning at 3 PM for far northern Iowa.

A strong area of low pressure is lifting up out of the southern Plains with plentiful moisture. The combination of that with our cold temperatures at freezing will lead to heavy snow later today, tonight through Tuesday.

Snow will begin in the Des Moines Metro between 2-3 PM. Heavy bands of snow will lift across Southern and Central Iowa through the evening.

Scattered snow showers and strong winds will continue through Tuesday. Most of the snow should be east of I-35 by noon, but blowing snow will remain a problem.

Snowfall totals will range from 4 to 12″ across the state. Northern Iowa will see 3 to 5″. Central Iowa will see 6 to 10″. Southern to southeast Iowa will see 8 to 12″ of snow. There may be some isolated higher amounts.

Blowing snow will reduce visibility throughout the day and into the night on Tuesday and snow will drift across roads and highways, so travel will be difficult.

The week will remain active with more scattered snow possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening and more measurable snow possible on Friday. It will become dangerously cold this weekend. Check out our Weather Page for the full forecast here.