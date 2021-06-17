Extreme heat & severe storms on tap for Thursday

Areas of morning rain and storms are giving way to extreme heat on your Thursday afternoon. The hot temperatures will build through the day and thunderstorms are expected to then fire up later tonight in parts of Central Iowa.



The first weather extreme to deal with is the record heat this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 90s to low 100s through Central Iowa. The record high for June 17th in Des Moines is 94 degrees in 1933. We will blow that record out, topping out potentially in the triple digits at 100 degrees by 5 PM. The atmosphere has become more humid, so we will deal with heat index values that will rise to 105 in some areas.





The next weather issue will be severe storms later this evening in North Central Iowa. A shortwave is lifting across the Iowa/Minnesota border today with an extending cold front. The front and leftover boundaries from the early morning rain on Thursday, will be the triggers needed to fire up convection this evening. We have added moisture in the atmosphere and strong surface heating to help lead to the development of these storms.

The most likely area of development is far North Central Iowa. The storms will then push into Northeast Iowa and into Wisconsin and Illinois. The storms may first produce large hail and damaging winds. Tornadoes may be more likely in northeast Iowa closer to the Mississippi River. The storms look to come together and produce bowing thunderstorms with the potential to have 75 mph winds or more.

Most of the severe weather looks to miss the Des Moines Metro Area.

It will still be hot in the low 90s on Friday with a mix of clouds and sun. Another round of storms is possible in southern and southeast Iowa late Friday through early Saturday morning.