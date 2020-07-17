Extreme Heat Sets in This Weekend

High temperatures and increasing humidity is setting in across Iowa for the weekend. Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values above 100 will be common the next couple days.

The ridge of high pressure that brought cooler highs in the 70s and 80s on Wednesday and Thursday is moving east to the Ohio River Valley and in it’s place, a warm front will lift across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest will allow for the temperatures to go up and the dew points to rise.

The higher the dew points, the more uncomfortable the air. Dew points indicate how much moisture is in our atmosphere. The more moisture that is in our air, the less our body can cool itself off. Dew points will rise to the 70 to 80 degree range this afternoon through Saturday.

Overnight lows will also stay warm, only dropping to the mid to upper 70s. This means there will not be much cooling off in the overnights. With a warm start to the day and with strong south-southwest winds, that will help our temperatures easily rise to the mid to upper 90s on Saturday afternoon.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM on Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values will rise to 100 to 110. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur in these conditions.

Heat safety tips to remember this weekend:

Stay indoors in the air conditioning as much as possible

Drink more water

If you must be outside, stay in the shade and wear light colored and loose fitting clothing.

A cold front will move through the state late Saturday night through Sunday morning. This will drop day time highs back to the upper 80s to low 90s on Sunday afternoon and heat index values will be a little lower as well in the mid to low 90s.

Our previous hottest day of 2020 was on July 8th when Des Moines hit 95º.