DES MOINES, Iowa – Extreme heat looks to build in by this weekend into next week, pushing temperatures and heat index values into the triple digits.

The short-term looks seasonable — if not cool. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with fairly low humidity and lots of sunshine. The weather will be great if you’re trying to head out to the fair!

Temperatures are on track to skyrocket by the weekend. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s Saturday and will be near 100° Sunday! We’re carefully watching humidity levels to see how much they increase. If dew points reach well into the 70s, the heat index could be well into the triple digits.

The heat looks to stick around for at least the first half of next week. Be sure to stay hydrated, have a way to stay cool, and check in on those who may not have easy access to air conditioning. It’s also more difficult for the body to cool itself in humid weather, making heat exhaustion and heat stroke more likely.

There are some signs the heat will diminish somewhat by late next week. Conditions are also expected to stay dry, with no major rain chances in the forecast for at least the next week.