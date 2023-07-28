DES MOINES, Iowa – Heat index values near 110°, followed by severe storms, will be likely for most of central Iowa Friday.

First — the heat. Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s Friday. With the high levels of humidity, it will feel like 110° for most of the region, with parts of northern Iowa seeing heat indices near 105°. Heat indices this high make it tougher for the body to cool off (it’s harder for our sweat to evaporate in high humidity), so stay cool and hydrated.

For that reason, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most of southern and central Iowa until 9PM Friday. A Heat Advisory is in place for northern Iowa, also until 9PM Friday.

You’ll want to stay weather-aware Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. The heat and humidity will provide plenty of energy in the atmosphere, giving storms the chance to fire. Northern and central portions of the state are under a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

These storms could be severe with one of the biggest risks being damaging winds along with a smaller risk for hail. The tornado risk looks fairly low.

Storms will begin firing in the late afternoon to early evening hours, likely between 3 PM and 6 PM. Cells are expected to form a line and move east across the state. Most storms should wrap up by midnight. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty as to when and where these storms may form. Be sure to have the 13WarnMe app handy for any weather alerts.

Another round of storms will be possible early Saturday morning. By noon Saturday, most of the rain and storms will have moved out.

Look forward to a “cooler” weekend with highs in the upper 80s. We’ll have more updates on the heat and storm threat through the day and night on-air and online, right here at www.who13.com/weather.