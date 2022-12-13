Heavy rain pushed in across Central Iowa beginning around 2 AM Tuesday. We had areas of freezing rain and sleet falling in primarily northwestern Iowa during the overnight hours, which lead to travel not being advised from Kossuth County to Spencer. More rain, and ultimately some snow, will continue to feed into Iowa thanks to this very strong low pressure system slowly moving through the Central US.

As of 7 AM, here is a look at some early rainfall totals from the overnight. We will see these totals going higher through the day.

Lamoni 0.9″

Chariton 0.68″

Centerville 0.64″

Creston 0.49″

Perry 0.41″

Atlantic 0.38″

Des Moines 0.36″

Ames 0.29″

Boone 0.27″

Ankeny 0.24″

Ottumwa 0.19″

Carroll 0.18″

The rain will continue through the day with another half inch or so possible through late evening. The rain will become more scattered in nature by late afternoon and evening.

The winds will be another issue to contend with. Winds will be strong out of the southeast with gusts up to 45-50 mph through the day. This will lead to wind-blown rain. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 9 PM.

We will get a break in the weather with some partial clearing after midnight and through the first half of the day on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s to 40 degrees.

But the slowly meandering low-pressure center will cross Iowa on Thursday. This will wrap in colder air and scattered snow showers and flurries on Thursday. The highest totals will be in Northwest Iowa along the Minnesota border. Most will see a trace to an inch in a few spots.

For a full look at the weather forecast, visit our weather page here.