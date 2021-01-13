Cold Front to Bring a Return to January Temperatures & Wind-Blown Snow

Wednesday will be our last above average January day for the next 7 days of the week. A strong cold front will move through Iowa on Thursday, bringing falling temperatures, rain showers, a few snowflakes and strong winds.

Temperatures will start off above freezing on Thursday morning with some light rain moving through the area. A few snowflakes may mix in as the rain passes through and the temperatures start to drop.

The front will bring very gusty winds. Winds will be strongest on Thursday in far Western Iowa with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Central Iowa will see gusts around 30 mph. Temperatures will hover in the 30s for most of the day.

Friday, an area of low pressure will stall out over Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. This will keep some wrap snow showers through the area.

Snow amounts don’t look to be too high, plus the winds will be so strong, much of the snow will blow around.

Temperatures return to typical January conditions during the weekend with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

