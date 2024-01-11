IOWA — We had a quick blast of snow showers and a snow squall pass through the Metro Wednesday evening. This brought a quick 1-2″ of snow through Des Moines and surrounding areas in just under an hour. The snow expanded in coverage in eastern Iowa later into the night.

The next major winter storm arrives late tonight and will continue through midnight Friday. This storm will be similar to Monday and Tuesday’s storm, but the snow will be lighter and fluffier and the winds stronger.

The storm will again develop out of the southwest US and will pull in a lot of Gulf moisture. Snow will wrap around low pressure into Iowa, as the low crosses Missouri.

Snow will begin around midnight along the I-80 line and will continue to fill in heavy at times covering the state through early morning.

Some of the heaviest snow will fall through the day on Friday in eastern Iowa once again as moisture wraps in around the low from the southeast.

By early Friday morning when we start getting up for work and school, we’ll have about 3 to 5″ of snow on the ground.

Totals by 8 AM Friday

Snow will continue through the day on Friday with some of the heaviest snow in eastern Iowa. It will taper off to snow showers late in the afternoon and evening in Central Iowa. We’ll have a swath of 6 to 10″ and some isolated foot totals by late Friday night.

The winds will be blowing from the north at 20-30 mph and gusts to 45 mph on Friday and Saturday. This will lead to blowing and drifting of snow through the night and into Saturday, as the winds will stay strong all day Saturday. We could have near blizzard conditions at times in parts of the state through the first part of the weekend.

Arctic cold sets up through the start of next week and we will stay below zero for about 2 and a half days.

Get the full forecast here.