Some lucky folks in Central Iowa were lucky enough to receive some bonus rain Thursday evening through early Friday morning. Moisture developed along and ahead of the warm front that will bring higher temperatures and steamy conditions through Friday afternoon.



The rain that fell was in a very isolated area from Creston to Des Moines. Many communities missed out on the rain completely or received very little. The Des Moines airport was one exception. A heavy downpour came through overnight and the reporting station there measured more than 1.5″ of rain.

24 Hour Rain Estimates

Des Moines 1.54″

Ankeny 0.11″

Urbandale 0.09″

Marshalltown 0.08″

Iowa Falls 0.02″

The timing of the rain was perfect with the time of sunset & angle of the sun to result in beautiful views of rainbows in Central Iowa. Many viewers shared their gorgeous photos with us.

Celia Nelson – Saylorville

Chuck Spindler – Creston

Dan Hawkins – Granger

Deanna Turner – Wolf Lake

Diane Spellman – Dallas County

Ella Bynum – Grimes

Karen Halder – Urbandale

Michelle Golden – Hwy 141 & Hwy 415

A few more showers and thunderstorms are expected to pop up along a cold front later Friday night with more isolated rainfall totals. Once the cold front moves through, temperatures will drop back to the low 80s this weekend with beautiful conditions expected. Get the full forecast here.