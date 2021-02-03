Blizzard Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Parts of Iowa Ahead of Thursday Storm

A cold front moving into Iowa Thursday will bring with it another chance for snow and blizzard conditions, before temperatures become frigid for the weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory starts Thursday morning for the Metro and areas along and south of I-80. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Northern Iowa Thursday morning through Friday morning. This is where travel will be hazardous.

(WHO 13)

(WHO 13)

There is a chance for a light wintry mix of rain turning to snow starting in the Des Moines metro during the morning commute Thursday. Around 2-4″ of snow is possible. The winds will be gusting around 45 MPH and the temperatures will be falling from the 30s to 10. Despite only a few inches of snow in the forecast, the strong winds will make for dangerous conditions on the roads and could cause white-out conditions.

(WHO 13)

Central Iowa will really start to feel the effects of the next cold front by Friday. Highs will be in the 20s, despite the sunshine. However, the weekend will be even colder. Highs will range from the single digits with morning lows below zero.