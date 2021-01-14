Blizzard Warning Issued for Iowa’s Next Winter Storm

A strong cold front is bringing rain as well as rain/snow mix into Central Iowa Thursday morning but a bigger weather change is coming with blizzard conditions forecast.

Winds will be fierce as we move later into Thursday, with wind gusts near 40 to 45 mph, but the snow won’t begin to fall in Central Iowa until after sunset. The snowfall will pick up in intensity during the overnight. A Blizzard Warning goes into effect at midnight for the western half of the state and will be run through 6:00 p.m. Friday.

A Winter Storm Warning cuts a swath through central Iowa and much of northern and east Iowa will be under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Snow totals will be around 3 to 4 inches in Des Moines, with around 6 to 9 from Carroll to Fort Dodge to Mason City. The high winds will make most travel difficult, if not impossible after the first few inches of snow falls.

We’ll be back to a mix of sun and clouds Sunday through early next week with highs seasonal in the low 30s.