DES MOINES, Iowa – A second round of winter weather is moving into central Iowa, and conditions will only get worse as the day goes on.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of central Iowa until 10AM Friday. As the wind picks up, a Blizzard Warning will be in place for the same locations from 10AM Friday to 6AM Saturday.

Snow will continue to fall through the day Friday. Most of the persistent, widespread snow should wrap up by Friday evening (around 6-9PM), but light snow showers could linger into Saturday.

Three to five inches have fallen with the storm so far. Those totals could double, which would put storm total snowfall around 10″. Amounts will be lower in northern Iowa. However, given the snow already on the ground from the last storm and the strong winds, this snow will be difficult to measure.

Travel will be especially difficult through the day Friday as snow continues to fall. Winds pick up through the day Friday, which will reduce visibility and lead to blowing and drifting snow. Travel will be nearly impossible by Friday afternoon, and strong winds through Saturday will keep visibility limited and travel very challenging.

Winds will gust near 30mph by 10AM Friday and over 40mph by Friday night. Winds will remain in the 30 to 40 mph range through the day Saturday. Conditions will calm somewhat by Sunday but still remain fairly breezy. This will be a brutal combination with the fluffy snow that will blow around easily.

To add insult to injury, dangerous cold sets in behind this weather system. Temperatures plummet to the single digits by Friday night, with wind chills in the double digits below zero. Saturday will start out with subzero temperatures and it will feel like -20° to -30°. Highs on Saturday will barely dip above zero and then fall back below zero through Sunday into Monday. Wind chills could fall in the -35° to -45° range!

Temperatures are on track to return above zero by Tuesday. Our weather also looks fairly quiet, with no major snow chances in the extended forecast.