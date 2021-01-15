Blizzard Brings Heavy Snow and Dangerous Road Conditions to Iowa

Alerts

A Blizzard Warning is in effect until 6 PM for those along and west of I-35, impacts will be severe. Those east of I-35 are under a Winter Weather Advisory where the wind will not be as strong, but impacts will still be scattered due to snowfall.

Snowfall

Snowfall will be tough to measure thanks to the strong NW wind creating drifts, but so far this morning totals range from 2-6″ across central Iowa. Through the rest of today an additional 2-4″ of snow will be possible. The majority of this will fall in communities along and west of I-35 again as this low pressure system continues to wrap around.

Wind/Visibility

Along and west of I-35 wind gusts will also be over 30 mph through the morning and afternoon. This will reduce visibility under 1 mile during this time. Snow will also continue to fall through the morning especially, but then slowly taper off throughout the evening

Roads

Roads are going to be completely covered in snow throughout the entire day as snow will continue to fall and the wind stays elevated. Travel is not advised across Dallas county and this will likely continue to expand throughout the morning

The Weekend

The weekend will be a lot drier, but still windy with NW winds still 10-25 mph, however wind gusts will not be as strong as today. Temperatures will stay cool in the 20s and 30s for Saturday and Sunday.

