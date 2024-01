Central Iowans woke up to snow covered roads, snow drifts, whiteout conditions and low visibility but also something beautiful: sundogs! Sundogs occur when sunlight hits small hexagonal shaped ice crystals in the atmosphere that are located in a perpendicular plane to the rising sun. This can be cirrus clouds or even icy snow blowing through the atmosphere.

Share your pictures of the sundogs here.

Cheryl Hansen – Madison County Gayla Anderson – Osceola Jenny – Davis City Joan Peterson – Osceola John Hutchcroft – St. Mary’s Michelle Marshall – Waukee Sara Smith – New Virginia Scott Evans – New Virginia Vicky Hansen – Warren County