Beneficial rain fell over dry and drought-stricken Iowa during the last 24 hours. Totals ranged from a trace of rain in eastern and northern Iowa to some 1 to 2″ totals in parts of western and southern Iowa.



Some of the highest amounts fell in a band from Sioux City to Audubon in western Iowa.

Southwest Iowa along the Missouri border also saw higher rain totals.

Here’s a list of some of the rain totals through 6 AM for the last 24 hours:

Lucas 1.80″

Bedford 1.72″

New Market 1.67″

Truro 1.52″

Lamoni 1.40″

Earlham 1.22″

Chariton 1.12″

Audubon 1.11″

Osceola 0.90″

Carroll 0.74″

Waukee 0.61″

Des Moines 0.55″

Atlantic 0.54″

Perry 0.51″

Knoxville 0.41″

Boone 0.40″ Ottumwa 0.36″

Ames 0.32″

Pella 0.30″

Oskaloosa 0.19″

Webster City 0.18″

Fort Dodge 0.18″

Newton 0.17″

Grinnell 0.07″

Marshalltown 0.05″

Much of this rain fell in parts of the state considered to be dry to severe drought.

The next chances for rain will be Thursday night through Friday with pop up showers and storms at times. See your full Central Iowa forecast here.